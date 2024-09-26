Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, compared the Iranian regime to an egg in a post calling for international sanctions on Iran to bring the regime to its knees.

"Iran is like an egg: hard on the outside and soft on the inside," Katz wrote in a post to X.

"Most of the public is against the regime, and the economy is in a difficult state. Global sanctions and damage to key energy and economic sectors will severely harm the Ayatollahs' regime," he said.

The post was accompanied by a picture of a cracked-open egg with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's head sticking out of the egg yolk.