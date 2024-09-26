Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in New York on Wednesday and was greeted by Israeli Ambassador Mike Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, and Israeli Counsel General in New York Ofir Akunis.

"I am here for an important visit to the UN, together with families of the hostages, who we don't forget for a moment, and the Israeli delegation, to bring Israel's message to the world. It is always important, and it is especially important at this moment. During the flight, I authorized the elimination of the head of the UAV unit and other things, and he was eliminated," Netanyahu stated.

He added: "My policy, our policy, is clear: we continue to strike Hezbollah with full force. We will not stop until we reach our goals and above all the return of the residents of the north to their homes. That is the policy, and may no one be mistaken."

The Prime Minister was accompanied by representatives of the hostages' families: Sharon Sharabi, the brother of Yossi Sharabi; Eli Shtivi, the father of Idan Shtivi; Yifat Haiman, the mother of Inbar; Salem Alatrash, the brother of Mohammad Alatrash; Yizhar Lifshitz, the son of Oded; and Yaakov Samarano, the father of Jonathan Samerano.