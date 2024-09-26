One of the fake profiles used by Hezbollah

In a special operation, the IDF Intelligence Directorate's Information Security Branch foiled a network of dozens of fake profiles online belonging to terrorists from the Hezbollah terror organization who use social media as an intelligence gathering means by tricking IDF soldiers and extracting sensitive information regarding the locations of bases and forces.

The terrorists take on false identities online and sometimes identify themselves as IDF soldiers. The profiles start personal relationships with soldiers through text messaging, voice recordings, and video calls.

The IDF uses many advanced means to locate fake profiles to protect the forces online from hostile elements.

Following soldiers online is one of the enemy's ways of gaining intelligence. IDF service members and the general public are asked to be on high alert, to continue reporting suspicious individuals on various digital platforms to professional authorities, and to take steps for online privacy.