The Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, has concluded negotiations in Washington for a substantial $8.7 billion U.S. aid package to support Israel's ongoing military efforts. The package comprises $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been transferred to the IMoD, and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and an advanced laser system.

Maj. Gen. Zamir, dispatched by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, engaged in a series of high-level meetings with U.S. government officials. At the Pentagon, he met with Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Amanda Dory, and Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Dr. William (Bill) LaPlante, with additional meetings scheduled with other administration officials.

The Director General finalized the details of the comprehensive aid package with his American counterparts, securing a multifaceted agreement to support Israel's defense needs. The package includes an initial $3.5 billion, already received in the Ministry's Mission to the U.S., earmarked for critical acquisitions for the IDF. Furthermore, Maj. Gen. Zamir negotiated the specifics of an additional $5.2 billion grant dedicated to enhancing Israel's air defense array. This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems such as Iron Dome and David's Sling while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defense system currently in its later stages of development.

The professional meetings focused on enhancing strategic defense collaborations and continuing long-term and immediate procurement processes. These efforts aim to maintain Israel's qualitative edge in the region and support ongoing military operations. Maj. Gen. Zamir expressed gratitude on behalf of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the defense establishment for the U.S. government's steadfast support and commitment to Israel's security needs.

This visit underscores the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Israel and the United States and the ironclad commitment to Israel's security, particularly in addressing regional security threats from Iran and Iranian-backed militias by ensuring Israel's overall capabilities.

Accompanying Maj. Gen. Zamir were several key figures, including the Defense Attaché to the U.S., Maj. Gen. Hadi Zilberman; the Head of the Israel Ministry of Defense Mission to the US, Aviram Hasson; the Director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization at the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), Moshe Patel; the Israel Ministry of Defense Representative in Washington, Omer Haim; and other senior officials.