Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas addressed the United Nations General Assembly Thursday and used his speech to attack the State of Israel while failing to even mention Hamas, which caused the current war by massacring more than 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7.

Abbas began by repeating three times, "We will not leave."

“Palestine is our homeland. It is the land of our fathers, our grandfathers. It will remain ours, and if anyone were to leave, it would be the occupying usurpers," Abbas said.

He accused Israel of engaging in a "full-scale war of genocide" in both Gaza and Lebanon as it seeks to eliminate the threat of the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7 massacre and of killing 15,000 children.

Abbas begged the UN to “stop this crime. Stop it now. Stop killing children and women. Stop the genocide. Stop sending weapons to Israel. This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people in Gaza and the West Bank."

According to Abbas, the residents of the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria are also "subjected to the terrorism of gangs of settlers under the patronage and support of the Israeli government and the occupying army, which destroys hundreds of houses in the lands of Palestine."

He further accused Israel of "Judaizing" the ancient Jewish capital of Jerusalem, saying, “Our eternal capital, Al Quds, is being subjected to in terms of campaigns to change its nature, to Judaize it, and to .... change its historic and legal status.”

As proof, he accused Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of seeking to rebuild the Holy Temple and called the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, which he called the “exclusive property of Muslims” and that the PA would "accept nothing else, regardless of the circumstances."

Abbas has in the past used visits by Jews to the Temple Mount and the campaign to allow Jews to pray at their holy cite to incite violence against Jews. In 2015, he accused Jews visiting the Temple Mount of "defiling [the Al Aqsa Mosque] with their filthy feet," and stated, "We bless every drop of blood that has been spilled for Jerusalem, which is clean and pure blood, blood spilled for Allah."

Following the PA chairman's speech at the General Assembly, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said in response, "Abbas spoke for 26 minutes and did not say the word 'Hamas' once. Since the massacre of October 7, Abbas has failed to condemn Hamas for their crimes against humanity."

"The Palestinian Authority under his leadership pays salaries to terrorists who kill Israelis: whoever kills more - Abbas pays him more. Only when he stands on the UN platform does he talk about a peaceful solution. There is no greater hypocrisy and lie than this. Abbas’s legacy is one of chronic weakness in the face of terrorism and hatred," Danon said.