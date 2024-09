The 7th Brigade concluded an exercise on Thursday led by the Ground Forces Training Center.

The exercise took place a few kilometers from the Lebanese border and trained the troops in maneuvering and combat in thicketed, mountainous terrain.

During the exercise, the troops enhanced their operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios in enemy territory on the northern front.

credit: דובר צה"ל

