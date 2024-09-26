Click here to register

As the November 5th U.S. elections approach, our voices, those of American citizens living in Israel are more crucial than ever. With approximately 200,000 eligible voters residing in Israel, we have a vital role to play. Notably, Israel ranks as the fourth largest expatriate U.S. citizen community after Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, underscoring the significant impact we can have.

The horrific attacks on Israel on October 7th and its aftermath have further highlighted the critical need for strong U.S.-Israel relations. In these turbulent times, American citizens in Israel are uniquely positioned to influence U.S. policy toward Israel. Our firsthand experiences and insights can help shape discussions around security, foreign aid, and international diplomacy—issues that resonate deeply with voters back in the United States.

Voting from abroad is more than just a civic duty; it’s a chance to influence the political landscape in a way that reflects the diverse experiences of Americans around the world. For those of us living in Israel, the stakes are particularly high. U.S. foreign policy has a direct impact on the Middle Eastern jungle, and the perspectives of citizens who live and work here, who have skin in the game, are essential for understanding the issues.

In the 2020 election, Pennsylvania, a key swing state, was won by a mere 80,000 votes. There are an estimated 15,000 US citizens living in Israel hailing from Pennsylvania, illustrating how pivotal we can be in determining the outcome of the US election. Yet in truth this reality extends beyond swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, or Wisconsin. Even in traditionally solid states, such as New York, there are competitive congressional and senatorial races which hinge on voter turnout. Every eligible voter’s participation matters.

Historically, the involvement of overseas voters has not been robust. Many may feel detached from the political process, believing their votes won't matter or that their interests are overlooked. However, this mindset needs to change. Engaging with the electoral process can amplify the unique voices of Americans abroad, ensuring that our concerns—whether about foreign policy, healthcare, or domestic issues—are represented.

It’s worth noting that many states allow U.S. citizens who were born in Israel but have never lived in the U.S. to vote based on their parents' last address. This means that many people may not even be aware of their right to vote from here.

As technology makes it easier to participate in the electoral process, American citizens in Israel should take advantage of the resources available to them. From online registration to mail-in ballots, the mechanisms for voting have improved significantly in recent years. Advocacy groups have emerged to assist overseas voters, ensuring that they understand their rights and the voting process.

For those looking to register and receive their ballots, a valuable resource is iVoteIsrael.com, which provides comprehensive guidance for American citizens in Israel.

The responsibility to vote extends beyond borders. For U.S. citizens living in Israel, participating in the upcoming elections is not just a right; it’s a responsibility. Considering recent events, the urgency to advocate for strong U.S.-Israel relations is more pressing than ever. It’s time for us to embrace our collective power and influence, turning our unique perspectives into a collective force that can impact the political landscape back in the United States, for the good of the United States, and for the good of Israel. Every vote is an opportunity to advocate for a better, stronger, more secure future.