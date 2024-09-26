The Court of Administrative Affairs in Dusseldorf confirmed that the slogan "From the river to the sea Palestine will be free" is illegal and, according to the decision of the city police, is also against German law.

The decision will mean that the use of the anti-Israel slogan will be banned from now on in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and those who use it will stand trial for a criminal offense.

The discussion on the subject began after police prohibited the use of the slogan in pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Dusseldorf five months ago and the organizers of the demonstrations petitioned against the decision.

The court ruled that the slogan, which calls for a Palestinian state in the entire area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, could be understood as a call for the destruction of Israel, as well as the deportation and killing of the Jewish population living there.

It was recently reported that approximately 5,260 complaints were filed with the Berlin police about anti-Israel demonstrations and 2,860 suspects were identified as having committed various offenses against the law. Most of the complaints concerned damage to property and injury on the part of the demonstrators.