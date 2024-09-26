Family members of hostages and other protesters gathered on Wednesday evening outside a Likud Party toast in Netanya, which was attended by ministers and Knesset members from the ruling party.

Clashes broke out between the demonstrators and Likud activists, who even threw eggs at families of hostages, including at Eli Albag, father of kidnapped IDF lookout Liri Albag.

Likud activists told Albag: "You are the cancer of the country."

Albag said in response, "They are not representative of our society. I'm used to this, I've already been beaten, eggs were thrown at me, I have a thick skin. We came here so that the hostages would not be forgotten, even when they raise a toast."

President Isaac Herzog spoke with the father and strongly condemned the violence towards him. Herzog sought to strengthen Albag, while stressing that the families of the hostages are above any political controversy and that they and their case should be treated with pain and awe. The President reiterated that the State of Israel is committed to continuing to work for the return of the hostages as soon as possible and that the entire Israeli people must be united on this issue.

Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar added, "It is painful and infuriating to hear about the violence against Eli Albag, whose daughter has been kidnapped in Gaza for almost a year. This is not our way and the way we want to go. Precisely at this time we need to strengthen our home, maintain unity and behave with respect, especially towards the families of the hostages."