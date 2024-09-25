As we witness mass media, technology, and government agencies conspiring to recklessly elevate an incompetent for the American presidency solely because she is woke, I am beside myself hearing fellow Jews dump on Trump. Pinpointing my liberal fellow Jews’ philosophical failure to distinguish between former President Trump’s accidental qualities (of bombast and braggadocio) and his substantive qualities of commitment to country, Constitution, free enterprise, and equal opportunity is unsatisfying.

That would hide my real conviction about the reason for their aversion. Many liberal Jews have a stake in the left-wing political collusion, yet I feel helpless to awaken them to the unconscious forces at play.

I maintain that what really drives the assimilated Jewish allergy to Republicans, any Republican, is the shadow of the Bible and the demands the Bible makes upon them, which accompanies any conservative or Republican president to the White House: Republicans mean church, church means Bible, and Bible strikes terror into the heart of the estranged Jew.

For reasons of guilt at the abandonment of the biblical covenant and the terror that guilt inspires, secular and assimilated Jews seem willing to do whatever it may take to keep someone who reminds them of their duties out of a position of power.

That can only be because deep within the recesses of the Jewish soul remains the awareness that we accepted a code upon ourselves at Mount Sinai some 3336 years ago, a code which remains obligatory upon us today, all of us.

So, I fear for my beloved American Jewish kin who are participating in and cheering the leftist conspiracy to keep Trump out of the White House next January. They are not on the right side of history, truth, or the world’s redemption.

Amanda Chaitt is an American Jewish writer who emigrated to Israel. Wishing to awaken her fellow Jews to the spiritual cause of rising antisemitism so that it can be terminated at the root, Chaitt offers a concise, powerful argument for the truth of the Jewish Bible at www.antisemitismanswers.com.