The al-Hares (lit.: 'the guardian') channel on Telegram, which serves Hamas' internal security, published an announcement on Wednesday claiming that a few days ago, the "Palestinian security forces" in Gaza found Israeli spy equipment planted in tents used by displaced Gazan in the southern Gaza Strip.

The announcement quoted the Hamas internal security forces which said that Israeli intelligence disguised the spying devices in various manners, including as rocks, in a way that they would look like part of the natural surroundings.

It estimated that the Israeli intelligence planted the spying equipment using drones while the Gazans were not present.

The Hamas intelligence service called the public to be alert to unknown objects near the tents or on the roofs of houses and suggested searching passageways and roofs for suspicious items.