World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder condemned the disregard for the Israeli hostages and victims of Hamas displayed during the first day of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Today’s conduct at the UN General Assembly is deeply troubling & reflects a blatant disregard for the suffering of victims & hostages of Oct. 7th, which is met with silence," Lauder wrote on X.

"Yet, Israel is condemned at every step in a sickening double standard that undermines the global principles of fairness, justice & compassion. In some cases, this biased behavior crosses into pure antisemitism. Those responsible for such conduct— you know who you are. It is crucial for the Assembly to reconsider the broader implications of these actions and the message they send," he said.

During UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remarks at the start of the General Assembly yesterday, his statement condemning the October 7 massacre and calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas were met with silence in the UN halls, while his condemnations of Israel and statements on the plight of Gaza received significant applause.

Guterres accused Israel of "collective punishment" in his remarks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leaders of two countries that provide shelter to Hamas members and other terrorist organizations, used their General Assembly speeches to attack Israel.

Erdogan attacked and said: ''As a result of Israel's attacks, Gaza has become the largest cemetery in the world for children and women.''

''I call on the UN Security Council to stop the genocide in Gaza. What are you waiting for? Why aren't you stopping them? They endanger the residents of the region and the citizens of the State of Israel for political purposes,'' he added.

Later, the Emir of Qatar also took the podium and said that "Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip."

The Qatari leader also said that ''after a year of war, one can no longer talk about the right to self-defense.''