Doug Burgum, the governor who was a presidential candidate from the Republican party and is considered a very close associate of former President Donald Trump, came for a historic visit to Binyamin Regional Council and expressed his support for and solidarity with the State of Israel. “We have common values.”

The senior official came in connection with the ties forged by Binyamin Regional Council Governor and Yesha Council Chair Israel Ganz with senior US officials who have direct influence on US policy toward Israel and Judea and Samaria.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is a senior figure in the Republican party. Until recently he was a presidential candidate on behalf of the party, was a vice presidential candidate to Trump, if he were to be elected president, and, according to US media reports, is among the wealthiest American politicians.

Burgum visited the Binyamin Regional Council building in Shaar Binyamin and afterward went with his entourage, accompanied by Ganz, up to Psagot, which overlooks Ramallah and Jerusalem. From that vantage point, Ganz explained how the Judea and Samaria towns are a barrier against the establishment of a terrorist state that would threaten the existence of the State of Israel.

with Doug Burgum צילום: Shachar cohen

“We’re honored to be with you today, standing governor to governor,” said Burgum. “We both have responsibilities for our people, but one thing that I wanted you to know is we stand in solidarity as we approach of the anniversary of October 7th. Our state, our nation understands that we’re aligned on values and we’re also aligned in terms of interests, between the United States and Israel, because we stand for democracy, we stand for freedom. There can be no moral confusion in terms of the side that we’re on, and we are here today to make sure that all of you understand how strongly we stand with you.”

Ganz thanked Burgum for his visit, and for his unconditional support for Israel. “Mr. Governor, thank you for coming here,” said Ganz, “We are dealing with terror, and your standing with us helps us in this war.”

“We are in a war of good against evil,” continued Ganz. “We have to defeat the terror and work together. When we stand together our enemies understand that we will never give up and we will defeat them. Thank you again for coming, to see with your own eyes the importance of this region.”

This visit comes on the background of the challenge faced by the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria, caused by the growing international pressure for the establishment of a Palestinian state and the call for sanctions against Judea and Samaria businesses. This at a time when Judea and Samaria is becoming a war zone, with an escalation in terror attacks employing advanced weaponry not previously seen in this area. Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz is combating this on the political level, with appeals to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and cabinet ministers, while continuing to meet directly with policy makers in the US as well