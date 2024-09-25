Carmay-HaNadiv, boasting a great location, reasonable prices and a warm community, is establishing itself as an exciting new opportunity for people looking to settle in their dream home in Israel. Carmay-HaNadiv is constantly growing. Close to 150 Anglo families have already purchased an apartment in this wonderful community and this year over 200 families will receive the keys to their new homes.

Interested in joining our growing Anglo community? You're invited! ☕ Let's chat and grab a virtual coffee together. Click here to connect on WhatsApp!

Carmay-Hanadiv is fulfilling the vision of the “Nadiv,” Baron Rothschild who purchased the land in 1887, serving for many years as vineyards for the nearby towns. Nestled in between Yerushalayim, Tel Aviv and Beer Sheva – Carmay-HaNadiv, a new neighborhood in Kiriat-Malachi, is developing an Anglo community built by Tzifha, led by CEO Shalom Wasserteil and Rothstein Companies, who are planning every aspect of the community.

Shalom Wasserteil, CEO of Tzifha 1994 Ltd. and Rothstein, the developer of the neighborhood, shared some updates about the project and the exciting developments in store: Carmay-Hanadiv is a mega enterprise that fulfills a double and multiplied vision. The place already serves as a beacon for the residents of Kiryat-Malachi and all surrounding communities, a beacon that began with the Torah Garin (nucleus) founded by Rabbi Chaim Druckman ztz”l. The Carmay-Hanadiv project brings to fruition the dream of Baron de Rothschild who redeemed the lands of the vineyards nearly a century ago. The project provides a high-quality spiritual and physical community for Carmay-Hanadiv’s residents, most of whom belong to the national religious community. Carmay-Hanadiv is building up on the shame of the 1929 riots, when the place was completely destroyed. The current occupancy is the fulfillment of a dream of over 150 families immigrating to Israel from all over the US, mainly from Boca Raton, Florida.

Over 200 flats are now being delivered to many Anglos and Olim who are joining over 800 established families already benefiting from excellent education, community activities and services in a warm, dynamic community.

Carmay-Hanadiv will soon be receiving the permits for four more buildings, with hundreds of apartments all at the high standards.

Carmay-HaNadiv takes charge of all the communal aspects of the neighborhood, including close links to job opportunities, as well as a supermarket, bakery, Maccabi and Clalit medical clinics, and a soccer field. The Rothschild Boulevard, that will be the main shopping center of the neighborhood, with 1,700 SqM of commercial space, is soon to be inaugurated.

A local elementary school, belonging to the Mamlachti Dati Torani stream, offers high-level education in religious and secular studies, and optional classes like Robotics, Al and financial education. There is a fantastic new country club, a few minutes’ walk from the neighborhood, with an indoor and outdoor pool and gym (with separate hours for men and women).

The neighborhood is built to fit a community of Shomrei Torah u'mitzvot. The buildings are built in consultation with Machon Tzomet, ensuring modern technology: Shabbat elevators, water, lighting and camera systems are all in accordance with halacha.

In addition to its high-quality construction, Carmay-HaNadiv offers a rich communal life and is actively involved in creating the feeling of a warm and caring community, including a dedicated organization called ‘Madregot’ which has a budget to run communal activities, from shiurim to social events and ensuring that the community is tight-knit and dynamic.

Paul Stadler, married and a father to 7 children, is an occupational therapist, who made aliyah ten years ago. Paul claims that Carmay-HaNadiv is a “’Great place to integrate your life.’ It offers a diverse, religious community. It is an embracing, welcoming community, giving a sense of belonging. Everyone is looking out for each other. We feel a true sense of ‘Achdut.’”

The Carmay-HaNadiv community is very excited for the incoming influx of those moving in this summer. Each family will have the option of connecting with an existing family in the community to help support them. The community, led by Rabbi Yisrael Elitzur, is making sure that things are arranged for the best possible support from an educational, social and professional perspective. We believe that by all accounts, Carmay-Hanadiv is an ideal location for Olim Chadashim!

Building a very special, affordable and unique community in the heart of Israel, we believe that this is an exciting time to purchase an apartment in Carmay-HaNadiv.

