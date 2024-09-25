The Arab Balad Party on Tuesday condemned the IDF's Operation Northern Arrows, which is meant to remove the threat of Hezbollah's rocket attacks and terrorism from the northern border.

In a statement, Balad said that "attacking civilians in Lebanon is a small prelude to the expected crimes that Israel will commit in this aggression".

"We call for an end to the blood-soaked state of loss of control, fascism and the crazy-vindictive attitude that dominates the logic of the leaders of the Israeli government," the statement said.

The Balad Party called for an immediate end to the "aggression against Lebanon and the war of extermination against Gaza".

In a post on X, former MK Samy Abu Shahadeh , chairman of the Balad Party, wrote, "More destruction and more revenge and blind support of the leaders of the opposition for the unnecessary war in Lebanon and Gaza."

He added a series of questions that included the accusation against Israel of "murder": "How many innocents is Israel allowed to murder in Lebanon and Gaza? How much destruction and revenge will satisfy the Israeli desire for revenge? Where is all this supposed to lead? And when will Israel understand that there are no military solutions?"

Balad, whose members are notorious for their anti-Israel actions, failed to pass the electoral threshold in the last Knesset election.

The party has been barred in previous elections from running by the election committee, only to have the decisions overturned by the Supreme Court.