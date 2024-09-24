Families of the hostages in Gaza met today with the new British government and asked for their help in securing the return of their loved ones.

''We extend our gratitude to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the British government for their dedication and efforts to secure the return of the hostages,'' the families stated.

''The Hostages Families Forum has held productive meetings with MPs in the new administration. We are hopeful that their words will translate into actions, aiding our efforts to bring our loved ones home.''

''We continue to urge the entire international community to join in the urgent mission to free the hostages without delay. As we rapidly approach the one-year mark, it's unbearable to think that our family members are still not with us. They have endured nearly a year of abuse, starvation, and darkness in Hamas tunnels. Each additional day in captivity could be their last. A deal must be reached to bring them all back home: the living, to begin the difficult process of rehabilitation, and those who have been murdered, for a dignified burial.''

As he outlined his vision for the Middle East today, PM Starmer called for 'an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the hostages, and a recognized Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.'' In the same speech, he also briefly called for the return of the 'sausages'.