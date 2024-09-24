Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Intelligence Directorate base on Tuesday, where he received an intelligence briefing from the head of Military Intelligence, Major General Shlomi Binder, and from the commander of the SIGINT force Unit 8200, Brigadier General Yossi Sari'el.

Netanyahu said: "I am now concluding a visit to one of our intelligence bases. I must say that I am deeply impressed by the work that has been done, and I am no less impressed by the work that will be done. We will continue to strike Hezbollah."

"And I say to the people of Lebanon: our war is not with you, our war is with Hezbollah. Nasrallah is leading you to the brink of the abyss. I told you yesterday to evacuate the homes where he has placed a missile in your living room and a rocket in your garage. Whoever has a missile in their living room and a rocket in their garage will not have a home."

He added: "I tell you another thing - he is causing your country to be in danger. Free yourselves from Hezbollah's grip; free yourselves from Nasrallah's grip, for your own benefit."

Yesterday, following a security assessment in the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said: "For those who still do not understand, I want to clarify Israel's policy - we do not wait for the threat, we preempt it. Anywhere, in any arena, at any time. We eliminate senior officials, eliminate terrorists, eliminate missiles - and we are far from finished."

"Whoever tries to harm us, we attack with greater force. I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north - that's exactly what we are doing. We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets aimed at Israeli cities and at Israeli citizens."

Netanyahu concluded: "We are facing complex days. I ask you, citizens of Israel, for two things: first, to follow the Home Front Command's instructions, they save lives; and second, to stand together with determination, with responsibility, and of course also with patience. Together we will stand firm, together we will fight, and with the help of God, together we will win."