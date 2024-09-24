UN Secretary-General António Guterres accused Israel of engaging in "collective punishment" in Gaza during his address to the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Guterres stated that “nothing can justify the abhorrent acts of terror committed by Hamas on October 7 or the taking of hostages, both of which I have repeatedly condemned.”

He continued, “And nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

The Secretary-General's remarks accusing Israel of collective punishment were met with applause in the forum.

Guterres went on to claim that "the speed and scale of the destruction and killing in Gaza are unlike anything in my years as secretary-general" and called for "a special tribute to UNRWA," an organization with strong ties to the Hamas terrorist organization and which has employed Hamas terrorists that took part in the October 7 massacre and held Israeli hostages captive.

He further decried the recent escalation between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, saying, "Lebanon is at the brink. The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza.”

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said in response to Guterres' speech and the applause her received, "When the UN Secretary-General speaks about the release of our hostages, the UN assembly is silent, but when he speaks about the suffering in Gaza, he receives thunderous applause. This is the opening signal for the annual charade of hypocrisy."