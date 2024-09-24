The IDF on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that it carried out a targeted strike in the Dahieh area of Beirut, Lebanon, parallel to the waves of strikes deep in Lebanon.

According to reports in Lebanon, the target of the attack was a senior Hezbollah commander and it was carried out using a UAV.

A six-story building was struck, destroying three of the building's floors, according to Lebanese media. There are reports of casualties and fatalities.

It is currently unclear if the targeted Hezbollah commander was killed or wounded in the strike.