Five residents of the Shuafat "Refugee" Camp in northern Jerusalem were arrested on Monday on charges of money laundering and terrorist funding for Hamas.

The police noted that upon the suspects' arrests, officers seized tens of thousands of shekels in cash, equipment, and documents related to the terror organization.

One of the suspects is a dominant Hamas operative in the camp, known for money laundering and funding terror, transferring the funds through businesses that belong to him.

According to the police, he owns a chain of supermarkets in Shuafat and Anata and works with others to financially back Hamas.

The police noted that "during the operation, the forces sized over 200 thousand shekels in cash, checks amounting to a million shekel, many cellular devices, various Hamas documents, 3 DVRs, construction blueprints, tablets, computer hard drives, and three bags of receipts from business through which the suspects launder terror funds."