Close to a year since the start of the war, thousands of fathers are missing out on watching their children grow up, as they fight across the country. With thousands of kids affected, Dani, a member of an organization aimed to support soldiers and their families, shared a little-known, but critical need.

Click here to help>>

The kids whose fathers are fighting during the holidays feel cheated of basic childhood moments. They are so proud of their fathers, but I’ve had kids sobbing to me that they just want to sit on their father's lap and make a Shana Tova card for him like they did last year.

Tragically, many will be missing the usual festive menu of meat, fish, and treats simply because their mother can’t afford it. Hundreds of soldiers' families are struggling financially after mothers gave up work to care for their kids, and they have no way to pay for the huge expenses of the Chag.

In a touching movement, members of the public are showing gratitude to these heroic families. Arranged by Organization Shormei Yisroel, the public can now adopt families of soldiers by sponsoring grocery vouchers to cover their food expenses for the Chagim.

The campaign is entirely sponsored by the public, and donations are needed to reach the $50,000 goal before next week. A wife of soldiers shared, “I was moved to tears to hear about what people are doing for me and my kids. You have no idea how badly we need these vouchers to be able to pay for the basics. Please think about the superhuman effort women like me put in and give us the support we desperately need.”

CLICK HERE TO ADOPT A SOLDIERS FAMILY