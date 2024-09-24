Jewish parents have always worried, but since October 7th fears and concerns are justified and amplified in an America dominated by antisemitism.

When it comes to university choices in North America, any Jew who considers enrolling in Harvard or Columbia or University of Michigan or NYU or UCLA, or any of the other schools that day after day see horrific antisemitism, needs a psychiatrist rather than a university degree. All of the petitions and demands have fallen on deaf ears and it is past time to expect change.

Those who consider those hate-filled universities, I repeat, need a shrink not a higher education degree. Jewish parent, if you do so, you are sending your child into a hate-filled arena. Show some pride and for future enrollments don’t even consider it. Pull all donations and simply stop.

It’s even offensive that Jews wear paraphernalia from these universities. Wearing a University of Michigan hat or sweatshirt the week that three Jews are attacked in three separate antisemitic incident sends the message that their hatred is permissible. Throw it out!

Antisemitic universities like Baruch College which told Hillel not to hold an event celebrating the Jewish New Year because Baruch could not “guarantee their security” simply don’t deserve Jewish money.

Spending money to send your kids to a place where they aren’t wanted and aren’t safe? Why?

So, what is the best move for parents and students to do when it comes to considering colleges to attend? Read the ADL report cards on antisemitism and visit the local Chabad on campus as that’s the place you will get the best answers.

As the father of a college student who attended Jewish day school, the sad reality in 2024 is that Jewish Americans have simply accepted being second class citizens. Every single day antisemitism occurs, and Jews have come to accept it by silence and acquiescence. Very few schools have pro-Israel communities and very few have active alumni or parent groups taking action.

The simple question to ask is what would African-American or gay fraternities do if these things were happening to them? They react much stronger and louder to minor issues than today’s overwhelmingly liberal Jewish American parents.

Even a school like Syracuse University which has the 8th largest Jewish population in America permits political professors who support “all forms of resistance” and Professors who say “don’t be friends with anyone who supports Israel.” It’s a regular fact of life that encouragement of jihad and antisemitism is so prevalent that 73% of college students admit to encountering antisemitism on campus. Terrible reality.

So, the question of where to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and be safe comes down to where Jews are safe, and your money is wanted. Jewish universities in North America are a natural, with schools including Yeshiva University, Stern College, Gratz College and Touro as traditional Jewish institutions.

Other schools reporting strong Jewish communities and limited antisemitism include Brandeis, Elon, Duke University, Tulane, Washington University in St. Louis, and unsurprisingly five schools in Florida (U. of Miami, Florida State, Florida International University, University of Florida and University of South Florida.).

Other safe schools for Jews today appear to be schools in the South. As a recent op-ed from a University of Tennessee professor noted, “In the red states, support for Israel isn’t controversial. And amenities aside, most important, you won’t be surrounded by people who hate Jews, people who are enabled, if not encouraged, by university administrations dependent on the full-tuition revenues of hate-filled foreign students and their governments. (If foreign money is corrupting our universities to this extent, maybe we should shut it off...)”

Even better, this is a chance for Israeli Universities to shine. Schools like Reichman University, Tel Aviv University and Hebrew University have seen a boost in enrollment. They have programs for overseas students. What can be better than Jewish kids spending time in Israel?

As time progresses, one wonders where and if Jews will be safe in America - but at the very least Jews should spend money only where they are wanted.

Ronn Torossianis an Israeli American entrepreneur and philanthropist.