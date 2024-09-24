US officials believe that Israel is expected to escalate its operations against Hezbollah and estimate that their current response threshold will only increase, Kan News reported.

According to the report, Israeli officials conveyed messages in recent days to their American counterparts according to which "Israel can step up" its actions against the terror organizations and that the cabinet "has even held discussions on the matter."

The Biden administration estimates that Hezbollah will not back down and may even expand the range of its launches. It is assumed that Israel will respond in ways that have yet to be seen.

Before setting out on a round of extensive strikes on Monday in Lebanon which included the attempted elimination of top Hezbollah official Ali Karaki, Israel updated the US on its intentions.

A senior Israeli defense official confirmed that the Biden administration gave its blessing for the action, among other things due to its understanding that it would be impossible to reach a diplomatic deal that would lead to a ceasefire in Israel's north.