MK Aida Touma Sliman (Hadash-Ta'al) on Monday evening called the IDF strikes against Hezbollah a "massacre in Lebanon".

"A massacre in southern Lebanon. 270 dead - and that's just the initial number. Hundreds are still buried under the rubble, and over 800 wounded. The same shocking images we saw at the beginning of the war in Gaza, the same horror, the same blind support. Innocent women, children and elderly people are crushed under the bombings. How much more blood will be spilled until they realize here that war will not bring any security?" she wrote.

She added that "this war brings only destruction and crimes, not peace or security. Gaza is still suffering under the bombings, and the humanitarian crisis is worsening. There is no safe place, even the evacuees are bombed in their tents, exposed to hunger, disease, and rains. In the occupied West Bank, the settlers attack and lead terror day after day. Did all this bring back the hostages?"

MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) responded to Touma Sliman and said, "You support Hezbollah while there are a million citizens in Israel under fire? Go to them."

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal wrote in response, "This Hezbollah supporter, whom we are financing with our tax money, did not tweet here when 12 innocent children were murdered by a Hezbollah rocket. She did not call Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations."

Journalist Avishai Grinzaig responded, "Congratulations on having the talent to be able to write so many words about Gaza and Lebanon without mentioning Hamas and Hezbollah."

MK Touma Sliman is known for previous controversial statements against Israel, despite being a member of its parliament.

Last November, her salary was withheld for two weeks and she was suspended from the Knesset for two months for falsely accusing the IDF of using white phosphorus bombs against Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza and of attacking humanitarian corridors used by civilians fleeing the fighting in Gaza.

In 2020, she falsely accused the IDF for allegedly spraying "unidentified material" on Palestinian Arabs at the Qalqilya checkpoint. She later retracted her claims after realizing her mistake.