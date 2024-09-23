IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment at the IDF Headquarters Underground Operations Center Monday evening as the IDF struck hundreds of Hezbollah terrorist sites in Lebanon and Hezbollah launched well over 100 rockets at Israel.

“This morning, the IDF launched a proactive offensive operation. Essentially, we are targeting combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years" Hagari said.

"This is very significant. We are striking targets and preparing for the next phases, which I will elaborate on shortly. Ultimately, everything is focused on creating the conditions to return the residents of the north to their homes.”

Earlier, the IDF announced that 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon had been struck throughout the day on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has launched over 150 rockets at Israel in various barrages on Monday. A 23-year-old man was moderately wounded by shrapnel from a rocket attack in the Golan Heights.

Red Alert sirens were activated twice in Haifa on Monday afternoon and evening. Sirens were also activated in Acre. Ten long-range rockets were fired at Samaria, activating sirens in multiple Jewish communities.