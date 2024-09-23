Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued the following message to the people of Lebanon Monday evening.

"I have a message for the people of Lebanon: Israel's war is not with you. It's with Hezbollah.

"For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields. It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens.

"To defend our people against Hezbollah strikes, we must take out these weapons.

"Starting this morning, the IDF has warned you to get out of harm's way.

"I urge you – take this warning seriously. Don't let Hezbollah endanger your lives and the lives of your loved ones. Don't let Hezbollah endanger Lebanon.

"Please, get out of harm's way now.

"Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes."