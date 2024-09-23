Dozens of IAF fighter jets, operating under the direction of the Northern Command, struck 800 targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Monday, the IDF announced. The strikes were carried out in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa region.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Since this morning (Monday), the IDF has conducted proactive and extensive aerial strikes against Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon. Thus far, the IAF has carried out strikes based on precise intelligence on approximately 800 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and in the area of Beqaa deep inside Lebanese territory. Among the targets struck were buildings where Hezbollah hid rockets, missiles, launchers, UAVs and additional terrorist infrastructure."

"The IDF is striking to remove threats to Israeli civilians and degrade Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure and capabilities."

The Lebanese Al Mayadeen channel reported that the number of dead in today's attacks in Lebanon rose to 275 and the number of wounded to 1,024.

Red Alert sirens were activated throughout northern Israel Monday afternoon and evening, with Hezbollah even firing long-range rockets as far south as Samaria, where sirens were also activated in multiple communities.

A barrage of 80 rockets were fired from Lebanon late Monday afternoon, including ten rockets that were fired at the Samaria area. About 150 rockets have been fired at Israel in total on Monday,