Red alert sirens were activated in the communities of Samaria late Monday afternoon.

The IDF later confirmed that ten rockets were fired at the Samaria area as part of a barrage of about 80 rockets on northern Israel.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 17:12 in the area of Shomron, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Fallen projectiles were identified in open areas," the IDF stated.

Alarms were activated in the city of Ariel and in the settlements of Yakir, Nofim, Kiryat Netafim, Revava, the Ariel Industrial Zone, Barkan, Havot Yair, the Barkan Industrial Zone and Ofarim.

This is the first time since the beginning of the war last October that long-range rockets fired from Lebanon are believed to have been fired at Samaria and represent the expansion of the area that is subject to rocket attack by Hezbollah.

Earlier in the afternoon, sirens were also activated in numerous communities in northern Israel, including Haifa, Acre, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Yam, and Kfar Bialik, as well as in communities in the Upper Galilee.

A direct hit was reported in Kiryat Tiv'on.