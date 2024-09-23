Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, held a security assessment on Monday at the Air Force operations center at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, together with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated, "I would like to clarify Israel's policy to whoever does not yet understand: We are not waiting for the threat, we are pre-empting it – everywhere, in every sector, constantly. We are eliminating senior figures, terrorists and missiles – and our arm is still extended. Whoever tries to harm us, we will harm them all the more forcefully."

"I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of forces in the north – this is exactly what we are doing. We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets that are directed at Israel's cities and citizens," added Netanyahu.

He concluded saying, "We face complex times. Citizens of Israel, I ask of you two things: Follow the directives of Home Front Command, they save lives; and stand together with determination, responsibility and – of course – patience. Together we will stand strong, together we will fight and with G-d's help, together we will win."