A direct hit has been reported in Kiryat Tiv'on, a town in the Haifa District in northern Israel, during the latest barrage of rockets fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization from Lebanon.

Rocket impacts were also reported in the town of Yokneam. In total, about 35 rockets were launched in the latest barrage at about 4:15 pm.

Eight localities reported having their red alert sirens activated for the first time. Rockets reportedly landed in open areas in the Lavi Forest, Mount Carmel, and near Daliyat al-Karmel.

The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded at 16:15 in the area of the Carmel, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a number of projectiles. Projectile falls were identified."

"Following the sirens that sounded at 16:15 in the areas of the Upper Galilee, HaAmakim, and Hamifratz, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a number of projectiles. Projectile falls were identified in an open area.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 16:24 in the central and lower Galilee areas, approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a number of projectiles. Projectile falls were identified in open areas," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

The IDF reported earlier Monday afternoon that since Monday morning, Israel has hit over 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported on 182 deaths and hundreds of wounded in the wave of attacks. In Lebanon, significant traffic jams of citizens fleeing their homes were recorded.

Early on Monday afternoon, multiple barrages of missiles were launched from Lebanon towards Israeli territory, activating sirens in wide swaths of northern Israel.

Several interceptions were reported over Tzfat (Safed). Reports in Kahal said that a missile had fallen in the area, though it could potentially have been falling shrapnel from an interceptor. A direct strike was reported on a home in Givat Avni; no one was injured.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 12:24 in the areas of Ami'ad and Safed, approximately 25 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF reported. "The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a number of projectiles. Numerous falls were identified in open areas and adjacent to the area of Ami'ad."

"Following the sirens that sounded at 12:43 in the Lower Galilee area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Numerous falls were identified.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 12:19 in the area of Elkosh, the details are under review."

Several blazes ignited near Ami'ad, and were extinguished by firefighting teams.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported: "Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics are providing initial medical treatment to a 50-year-old man who suffered light injuries following the missile barrage on northern Israel. The teams are evacuating the victim to a local hospital, fully conscious and with shrapnel injuries to his limbs."

Later reports raised the number of injured to five, among them three who had suffered shock.

MDA EMT Fadi Ottman said: "We were called to a driver who had stopped on the side of the road during the sirens and who was injured by shrapnel in his lower limbs. He was fully conscious. We provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him via ambulance to the hospital, with very light injuries."