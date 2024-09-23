The sign at the entrance of the training base

An Arab who worked in an IDF training base belonging to the IDF's Central Command on Monday morning attempted to attack a soldier.

The Arab terrorist was neutralized by the soldiers at the base, and the circumstances are under investigation.

According to initial reports, the Arab Israeli in question attempted to attack one of the senior NCOs at the base with a hammer.

The suspect is a resident of the northern Arab town of Reineh, and employed at the base.

"A report was received regarding a suspected terror attack in the area of Beit Guvrin," the IDF stated. "The details are under review."

A later IDF statement clarified: "Following the initial report, a contract worker at the Lachish Base attempted to carry out a stabbing attack. The suspect was neutralized by a non-commissioned officer at the Base. No injuries were reported. The details are under review."