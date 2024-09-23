As we approach the end of Elul and Rosh Hashana is almost here, the familiar high holiday chanting of Unetaneh Tokef — which chillingly enumerates and expounds on the matters of life and death in the hands of God — gets closer. Unnervingly, and explicitly relevant amidst our current national and personal suffering, I imagine congregations all over the world saying this prayer with tears and heartbreak:

“On Rosh Hashanah we will be inscribed and on the fast day of Yom Kippur will be sealed: how many will pass from the earth and how many will be created; who will live and who will die; who will die at his predestined time and who before his time. Who by water and who by fire, who by sword, who by beast, who by famine, who by thirst, who by storm, who by plague, who by strangulation, and who by stoning.”

Life and death is in the hands of the Almighty. We can ruminate endlessly on the tragic loss of life and suffering in our greater family, and there is a time and place to grapple with this. However, there is also a message leading up to Rosh Hashana which calls upon us to move forward, to choose life over death, to focus on what is good. The Torah provides us with unique verses which envelop the month of Elul and talk about choice.

Leading a Life of Purpose

On the Shabbat preceding the beginning of Elul we read Parshat Re’eh where Moshe Rabbenu tells the nation of Israel,“See I have given before you blessing and curse (Devarim 11:26).”

And now, as we near the end of Elul, we prepare to read parshat Nitzavim, always read preceding Rosh Hashana. The end of the parasha (Devarim 30:15-20) echoes and continues the message:

“See I have given before you life and good, death and evil…I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse. Choose life so that you and your offspring shall live. Love God and cling to Him…” These two sets of matching verses are bookends to the month of Elul, calling upon us to examine our choices.

There is a clear parallel between “life” “good” and “blessing.” Rav Shimshon Rafael Hirsch elucidates (on Devarim 11:26) that the word bracha is etymologically linked to a berech, a knee, symbolizing the force which propels us to move forward, חיבור המנוף של תנועת ההתקדמות. Life is a state of development and growth.

The word klalah (a curse), on the other hand, stems from the word kal, light, or weightless, not just without forward movement (which would be arur), but beyond that; klalah is feeling empty and devoid of meaning.

We inherently feel good when we are moving toward a goal, when we see ourselves advancing and working towards a purpose. This is an essential aspect of living a good life of blessing. How fitting that the month of Elul is a time where we are reminded, at its beginning and end, to assess this.

Angela Duckworth’s work highlights the message that those who identify their work as a calling (regardless of salary) also expressed a deep sense of purpose and moral duty. In her book Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, she brings a parable of the bricklayers, slightly amended here for our audience:

Three bricklayers are asked: “What are you doing?”

The first one says, “I am laying bricks.”

The second one says, “I am building a synagogue.”

The third one says, “I am building the house of God.”

The first bricklayer has a job. The second has a career. The third has a calling.

She goes on to elaborate that how you see your work is more important than your job title. You can continually look at what you do and ask how it connects to other people, to the bigger picture, how it can be an expression of your deepest values. In other words, a bricklayer who one day says. “I am laying bricks” might at some point become the bricklayer who recognizes “I am building the house of God” (Grit, pgs 149-153).

This message to choose blessing recalls how our forefather Avraham is also given a command, for himself and all future generations, to “be a blessing” (Bereishit 12:2). These two words “וֶהְיֵה בְּרָכָה” encapsulate our moral imperative for self development. While the Creator may grant us life, we choose how we live.

As part of the Jewish people we have a mission that is beyond a job or a career. When we live in connection and positivity, bringing light into the world and holding onto our values, we are following a calling. When we cling to God, aware that we are made in His image and chosen for a greater purpose, then daily life has intention and direction. Our mindset makes all the difference.

Flourishing of Good

Studies by Dr. Michael Merzenich in neuroplasticity show that the brain physically changes in response to what we repeatedly pay attention to and “brain remodeling” can occur at any age. The brain selectively strengthens and wires circuits that are repeatedly engaged. In short- what we focus on grows! How conscious are we of where we direct our powerful thoughts?

This influential idea is inherent in the word bracha, whose root is b.r.ch. The three letters- ב, ר, כ are the only three letters in the Hebrew alphabet whose numerical value is double the value of its previous letter. The value of 1 (alef) jumps to 2 (bet), 10 (yod) jumps to 20 (kof) and 100 (kuf) jumps to 200 (resh). The word itself essentially expresses this very idea that focusing on the good that already exists creates more blessings. This profound message can also be seen in the words of Mishlei (11:25)- נֶפֶשׁ בְּרָכָה תְדֻשָּׁן – a person of blessing, one who interacts in a positive and generous fashion with others will enjoy even greater growth. (The word deshen is used colloquially for fertilizer, something which enhances and encourages greater flourishing.)

The Metzudat Tzion on the phrase adds that כל לשון ברכה ענינו הוספת טובה – whenever bracha is mentioned, it means adding goodness. With trust that Hashem is the ultimate good and wants to bestow us with good, choose that as your focus, and you will see it multiply before you. Seek out the blessings around you, and you shall be blessed with even greater abundance.

As we prepare ourselves to enter the Yamim Noraim, may we gird ourselves with the power of passion, assigned as descendents of Avraham Avinu with the mission of being a blessing and light in this world. How can we view our mundane activities as connecting, positive and meaningful? When can we take a few moments to pay more attention to the blessings in our lives and thereby invite more blessing?

May this new year bring much bracha and healing for all of us. And to focus on the positive words of our very poignant Unetaneh Tokef, may we be blessed to live in harmony and tranquility, may we be enriched and may we be exalted. And may we merit to be bricklayers in building the house of God. Wishing all of you and all of Am Yisrael a year of blessing, healing and building.

Adina Ellis is a graduate of the Matan Bellows Eshkolot Educators Institute. She has been teaching Tanakh and machshava over the last two decades, initially on college campuses and in Hebrew Schools in the New Jersey area. Since making aliyah in 2005, she has given weekly shiurim in Hebrew and English to women in her community. Adina has taught in the ALIT program and Rosh Chodesh seminars run by the OU Women's Initiative as well as in the mother-daughter "learn and art" program of OU Israel. She is known for her unique ability to facilitate in-depth textual learning along with engaging and relevant discussions. Adina lives with her husband and children in Yad Binyamin.