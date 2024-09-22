Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, commented on the latest developments in Lebanon on Sunday at the United Nations General Assembly Summit of the Future.

"While we are gathering here to discuss the future, Hezbollah is firing hundreds of rockets at the civilian population in Israel," Danon opened.

He emphasized: "Let me say this clearly: we are a peace-loving nation that does not want war, but we will not stand by when our country is under attack. We will use any means necessary to protect our people."

The Ambassador noted: "Since October 8, thousands of rockets have been fired at Israeli citizens. Over 70,000 citizens were forced to flee their homes and become refugees in their own country. We did not start this war, but we will do what is necessary to protect our citizens, our land, and our homes.

"Despite these dire conditions, Israel remains steadfast in promoting the UN’s sustainable development agenda. We pursue these global goals while fighting terrorism on multiple fronts,” he concluded.