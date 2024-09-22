Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment on Sunday at the IDF’s Northern Command headquarters, together with the Head of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and additional senior officials.

The Minister was briefed on the IDF’s operations against Hezbollah targets across Lebanon as well as the measures taken to defend Israel against Hezbollah rocket launches.

“Today, I visited the IDF’s Northern Command to closely follow the significant, precise, and successful operations conducted by the IDF against the Hezbollah [terrorist organization]. The past week has been the most difficult in the history of Hezbollah’s existence – especially over the past day,” Gallant stated.

“The action taken by the IDF in Dahieh is significant, important, and powerful. We have a [clear] goal – ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes - and we will take all the necessary measures to achieve it,” he added.

Gallant concluded: “The sequence of actions [taken by the IDF] serves the goal that we have set. We will continue using all the means at our disposal to achieve our goals, as determined by Israel’s government, and as is right by our citizens in northern Israel.”