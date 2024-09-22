IDF Chief of Staff Herzi LTG Halevi made a statement on Sunday evening, following the massive barrage by Hezbollah and the IDF's response.

"The IDF is currently at its peak level of readiness. We will do what is necessary to deal with threats to Israel. If Hezbollah has not understood this, they will receive another blow and another, until they understand. We have other capabilities, that we haven't used yet; both in defense and attack and we are well prepared for the next steps," Halevi said.

Last Friday, we hit the top brass of Hezbollah's elite force – the Radwan unit, as well as their senior commander, Ibrahim Aqil. This was very important to Hezbollah, I know how much it shakes the organization. These commanders have been working on plans to capture the Galilee for years. They are responsible for killing many Israeli citizens, including soldiers, over the years," added Halevi.

According to Halevi, "They were planning the next attack. It could be that this is what they were discussing at that meeting on Friday afternoon – how to infiltrate Israel, murder civilians, kidnap IDF soldiers – we beat them to it."

"The attack on Hezbollah's command is a clear message to Hezbollah as well as to the entire Middle East. We know how to get to anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel. The price that Hezbollah is paying is multiplying – the attacks will increase," the Chief of Staff stressed.

Halevi mentioned that "this is not the first time that we have inflicted strongly on the Radwan force, Hezbollah's special raid force. Since the beginning of the war, we have been attacking and destroying their capabilities and infrastructure in various ways, using different methods non-stop. Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has systematically hit Hezbollah, day after day.

For months, we have been wearing away at the infrastructure that Hezbollah has built over decades, with an emphasis on its launch and combat capabilities. We are keeping Hezbollah away from the border, which threatens the citizens of Israel, and those who live near the border want to know that they will no longer be there. We eliminated over 600 terrorists, many of them from the top military ranks of Hezbollah. The price Hezbollah is paying is multiplying, our attacks will increase," he said.

The Chief of Staff made it clear that Israel will not accept any force firing into its territory. "This morning Hezbollah fired once more at the north. They are firing at civilians and no sovereign country can allow such a threat to its citizens and its sovereignty. Hezbollah is placing its launchers among Lebanese citizens and putting them at risk. We will do everything necessary to thwart threats against Israel. We will bring the residents safely back to their homes. If Hezbollah has not understood this yet, it will receive another blow and another blow – until they get the message."

Halevi also spoke directly to the residents of the north. "I remember very well that you have not been in your homes for almost a year. I want you to know that the IDF is working around the clock, with all its force, to bring you back to your homes safely. We will not compromise on your safety, not yours, not your family’s, and not your children’s. We are working together with the official authorities, and they are showing extraordinary leadership skills in these difficult days. They deserve great appreciation from all of us."

"For over eleven months, the IDF has been fighting with determination in the south and the north, as well as dealing with activity to the east – in Judea and Samaria, Yemen, Iraq and, of course, Iran. We are fighting to realize all our goals of the war – the dismantling of Hamas in Gaza, its commanders, its operatives, and its infrastructure. The return of all the hostages is an urgent mission. Even while we continued fighting in the north, we did not stop working to realize this important and urgent goal, as well as the return of the residents of the north to safely their homes. On behalf of the entire IDF, it is important for me to say, we salute those who are paying the heavy price of our war – the bereaved and wounded families. We remember how painful this price is. We will continue to follow in the paths of the fallen, with persistence and strength," Halevi concluded.