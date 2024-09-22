The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, met on Saturday with the heads of the local authorities in the north. As part of the meeting, a discussion was held in which the main points of the current situational assessment were presented, as well as preparations for the expansion of combat in the northern arena.

In recent days, commanders in the Northern Command have also held discussions regarding the updated situation together with the heads of the local authorities, civilian security coordinators, and members of the rapid response teams in the northern communities.

Additionally, comprehensive drills were carried out in the border communities, while enhancing the readiness of the rapid response teams, which operate in coordination with the IDF and are an integral part of maintaining the security of the communities.

"We have significantly harmed Hezbollah and we will continue and deepen the blow. We are at a point of change," MG Gordin told the local leaders.

"Alongside the defensive mission, we are in a high state of readiness for further offensive plans against Hezbollah. I have great appreciation for the way you are leading your communities in these complex times. We will continue to work together with you, in full communication and cooperation," he added.