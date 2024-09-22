Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday about the conditions of the hostages who are still being held by Hamas.

According to several individuals who were present at the meeting, the Prime Minister stated: "According to the information that we have, half of the hostages in Gaza are alive."

Regarding the negotiations for a deal, he said: "We continue to work to reach a hostage deal. Reports that Israel is the party that's delaying the deal are not true. The delay comes from Hamas."

Regarding the "Generals' Plan" according to which humanitarian aid would end and all of the northern Gaza Strip would become a closed military zone, the Prime Minister said "(Giora) Eiland's plan was brought before us, it makes sense. It is one of the plans being considered, but there are a few others. We are dedicated to dismantling Hamas' civil rule."

Regarding the international arrest warrants that are expected to be issued against him and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he stated: "I understand and know that they will issue international arrest warrants against me. The prosecutor is a politics-guided missile."

Turning to the strikes in recent days against Hezbollah Netanyahu said: "Nasrallah made a big mistake when he tied himself to Gaza. Hezbollah is in disarray, they are constantly appointing deputies and deputies to deputies, there's substantial damage to Hezbollah which will help in the south as well."

He added: "Due to our actions, the (Iranian) Axis' perception of Israel has changed from end to end in our fight against the Iranian octopus for our existence."

When MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) asked if he still intended to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu evaded the question.