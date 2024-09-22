Alon Penzel, author of "Testimonies Without Borders," spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the IAC conference about the decision to document the atrocities without censoring the details.

“Testimonies Without Boundaries” is a thorough, explicit, and verified record of first-hand accounts of the atrocities carried out on October 7th, 2023, in Israel.

In conversations, testimonies, and rare documentation from the field, volunteers of the ZAKA organization, the head of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and survivors of the Nova festival reveal the most significant national disaster in the history of the State of Israel in all its various aspects while providing a historical commemoration for the great loss and, on the other hand, for the heroism of the people of Israel.

Penzel believes that the book is a crucial part of the historical documentation of the horrors of that day, the extent of the damage, and the details of the perpetrators.

He says that Israel’s Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also offered to distribute the book to diplomats and others through their offices.

Penzel served as IDF spokesperson for the foreign press in the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and today, he independently represents the State of Israel in the international arena at global conferences, events, and lectures.