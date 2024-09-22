New footage posted to social media shows the moment a Hezbollah rocket struck a residential neighborhood in Kiryat Bialik Sunday morning, wounding three people.

Two men in their seventies were wounded, one moderately and one lightly. A 16-year-old girl was also wounded in the rocket strike. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics treated the wounded and evacuated them to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

The IDF announced that between 6 and 7 am, approximately 85 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and fallen projectiles were identified in the areas of Kiryat Bialik, Tsur Shalom, and Moreshet. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish numerous fires that were ignited in the area.

In addition, following the sirens that sounded at 4:48 and 5:10 in the Jezreel Valley area, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the projectiles were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

The IDF further stated that it is currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, after Hezbollah launched approximately 115 aerial threats toward civilian areas in northern Israel in the last few hours.

The IDF defensive arrays are deployed in the area, are on high preparedness to thwart threats.

IDF strikes will continue and will intensify against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF stated.