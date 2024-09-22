



Actress and activist Debra Messing hosted the American Friends of Magen David Adom Gala at Cipriani 42 in NY, on Wednesday. Nate Buzz, Christian actor and pro-Israel advocate, was honored at the event, which also featured former Miss Israel and IDF combat medic, Noa Cochva. Gilad Erdan, who recently assumed the role of MDA Global President after four years as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, offered words of inspiration to the over 600 attendees.

Philanthropist and former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg was honored for his monumental contribution of $44 million earlier this year, and Bank of America was recognized for its major contribution to the cause.

At a time of great need in Israel and escalating violence on the northern border, the evening raised significant funds to support Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency services system. Funds will go to augmenting the fleet of rescue vehicles, training and equipment for Israel’s paramedics and EMTs, and protecting the nation’s blood supply through the Marcus Blood Center.

The event attracted longtime friends of AFMDA, as well as many new supporters eager to become more involved in the cause. The evening’s theme of “Israel in N.Y.” was reflected in the ambiance as guests celebrated diverse Israeli expressions through food, art, and music. Popular singing duo, The Shvesters, performed in Yiddish, Hebrew, and English.

As the attendees paid tribute to the heroic MDA medics who lost their lives during the Hamas massacre and the ensuing war, a video about Amit Man, a 22-year-old paramedic who was killed on October 7 while treating patients at a clinic in Kibbutz Be’eri, was screened. Oshrit Hadad, a close friend of the late Amit, shared thoughts on her loss.

Messing spoke of her own personal journey in the wake of the attacks, “I’ve spent the past year trying to gather as much truth as possible and share it with the world,” said Messing. “This is a new role for me, and I've never been prouder of my work.”

Ambassador Erdan also reflected on his years as a staunch defender of Israel at the UN and his new role representing Magen David Adom. “For 21 years, I fought for Israel on the political, diplomatic, and global stage. I've defended our legitimacy and countered lies. I combatted one aspect of our enemies’ strategy. But now, today, I've chosen to combat the other side of this vicious strategy. And I do so by leading Magen David Adom — Israel's only national emergency service,” said Ambassador Erdan.

"While I fought for Israel's legitimacy at the UN, I needed your voices to counter the lies. Today, as I lead Magen David Adom, I need your support to bolster Israel's resilience on the home front. By supporting Magen David Adom, you directly combat our enemies' strategy. You become part of our sacred mission to defend Israel."

“As we face unprecedented challenges in Israel and throughout the Jewish world, it is heartwarming to see the huge groundswell of support by those who attended the gala,” said AFMDA CEO Catherine Reed. “Their generosity makes it possible for Magen David Adom to save lives and protect human dignity. “