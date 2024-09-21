The IDF's Home Front Command is expected to issue stricter instructions for residents of wide swaths of northern Israel, in light of the recent eliminations of Hezbollah officials and the wave of strikes in Lebanon.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF said, "Today, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, conducted a situational assessment and a sector tour in the 300th and 769th Brigades along with the brigades commanders and additional commanders."

"Additionally, in recent days, the division and brigade commanders of the Northern Command have conducted further situational assessments and sector tours in the area as part of the preparations for expansion of operations."

On Friday, in a precise strike, IAF jets guided by the Intelligence Directorate, targeted and eliminated Ibrahim Aqil , head of operations and commander of the Radwan Force of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, during a meeting with Radwan Force commanders in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.

In addition to Aqil, 15 other Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including senior commanders in the Radwan Force chain of command.