A meeting was held in New York on Friday between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and families of hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas.

The meeting took place at the end of a rally held by the families of the hostages, with the participation of thousands of people and hundreds of organizations.

Or Gat, brother of Carmel Gat, one of the six hostages who were brutally executed by Hamas three weeks ago and whose bodies were returned to Israel, presented Guterres with the video released by the IDF Spokesperson showing the tunnel in which the bodies of the six hostages were found.

Guterres assured the families that the issue of the hostages is at the top of his list of priorities and pledged to mention them in his opening speech at the High Level Week at the UN General Assembly next week, as well as in every discussion he will conduct next week with world leaders who will attend the UN General Assembly.

