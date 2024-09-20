In its editorial, the New York Post reports that since the Trump/Harris debate/debacle, ABC World News Tonight has lost nearly a million viewers.

Can it be? Americans are catching on?

In case you were absent, aside the two candidates, the debate featured two moderators, David Muir, the known anchorman, and Linsey Davis.

Nobody knows who she is, but there she was, together with Muir, and Kamala, the three of them pouncing on Trump. If this were WWE, they would be disqualified.

For some, Kamala came across as the family kvetch…nag, nag, nag, around the kitchen table. Imagine that for breakfast four to eight years.

The mismatch was egregious enough to set off a firestorm of condemnation against specifically Muir, then ABC News, and then the entire media apparatus.

This is to say that ABC News is the worst of the lot, but not unique. So far as Broadcast, the others, CBS and NBC are part of the same scheme that practices journalistic malfeasance, and together, these Big Three, on a nightly basis, reach some 25 million viewers, people who tune in for news but get leftist propaganda.

No surprise, then, to hear your neighbor say that Israel is to be blamed as the aggressor for the beeper explosions that have hit Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Why say this?

“I heard it on the news.”

So goes the twist for the gullible masses.

So it has been at ABC well before Muir took the anchor seat. Before him, it was Peter Jennings, the dapper Canadian who delivered the news so elegantly that it was easy to miss his grudge against Israel. This baseless, deep-seated hatred, against the Jewish State, from a man who enjoyed a large following, was part of the corruption that has stained the media for nearly a century.

Jennings and Hanan Ashrawi made quite a team bootlicking the murderous. PLO. Those were dark days, and what is it today? So it was, so it is.

Among the media, Israel still dwells alone among the nations.

Jennings’ tainted legacy lives on today at ABC, and throughout the Networks, and in two of my books, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” and “ Compulsive.”

More recently, the fix was in when Trump announced his first run for president, and it started with The New York Times.

Word went out, from the top, that staffers and freelancers were to forget Old School Journalism.

Instead, they were to focus on their “feelings.” Which is the most flagrant departure from the norms of American Journalism since Benjamin Franklin or even Adolph Ochs.

Objectivity can be such a drag.

So it was like recess, now that they could go wild and opine even on the front pages and let it rip, how they felt about Trump and all Republican/Conservatives.

Prepare for the uncle who says, “Trump is a threat to Democracy.”

How does he know this?

“I read it in the paper.”

But maybe times are changing, with those million viewers who left ABC in disgust.

