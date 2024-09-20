Residents of northern Israel experienced a quiet night Thursday night, following an unusual wave of IDF strikes in Lebanon.

During the strikes, the IAF struck approximately 100 launchers and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, consisting of approximately 1000 barrels that were ready to be used in the immediate future to fire toward Israeli territory.

The Home Front Command then warned residents of a list of border communities to remain close to their bomb shelters, avoid gatherings, control community gates, and minimize movement in the area.

On Friday morning, following a situational assessment, the Home Front Command canceled the instructions, informing the residents that it is safe to return to normal activities.

Security sources told Reuters that Israel conducted "dozens" of strikes in southern Lebanon, and that these were "some of the most intense bombing since the start of the war in October."

The strikes followed seven launches towards Metula in northern Israel, one of which injured a member of the town's security squad.

Meanwhile, the IDF announced that it would carry out exercises in all of the firing areas in northern Israel, stressing that no one should enter the area. Doing so would both endanger the individual's life and hurt the IDF's activity. Anyone who sees shrapnel or other fragments is instructed to report it to the police. "These instructions save lives," the IDF stressed.