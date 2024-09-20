The 2024 Israeli-American Council (IAC) National Summit began on Thursday evening with its opening plenary.

The opening plenary starts a powerful three-day event commemorating the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel, honoring the victims and heroes ahead of the first anniversary of that horrific day and paying tribute to the heroes, survivors, and families of hostages.

In addition to the main address by President Donald Trump, the plenary will feature a special appearance by Andrei Kozlov, an Israeli hostage who was captured by Hamas on Oct. 7 and freed in the daring “Operation Arnon” by the Israel Defense Forces.

Also speaking will be hostage parents Yael and Adi Alexander, of Tenafly, NJ, whose son Edan is still being held hostage by Hamas; and Orna and Ronen Neutra, of Plainview, NY, whose son Omer is also still being held hostage by Hamas.

IAC CEO Elan Carr, the former US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and current U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt will both discuss the Oct. 7 anniversary as well.