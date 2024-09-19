I have never been so moved by the prayer for the welfare of our IDF soldiers. Just before the cantor began, the gabbai (synagogue attendant) read out the names of the IDF martyrs who fell that week, and the congregation prayed together for the healing of the wounded. When the whole community joined in with the cantor and his choir in singing the prayer to the tune of "Eretz Zvi", from the Entebbe movie, I was forced to wipe away tears. The atmosphere in the synagogue was simply electrifying. The love for the country and our IDF soldiers was palpable and could be seen in the eyes of each member of the community.

I was in the Bnei Yeshurun synagogue in Teaneck, New Jersey, and after I spoke to the congregation, many came up to talk to me. In meeting with them, and in meetings with communities in three other synagogues, I realized that there is a common denominator amongst almost all of them.

They spent between one and two years at Hesder Yeshivot in Israel. Har Etzion (Gush), Kerem BeYavne (KBY in their language..), HaKotel, and Sha'alvim were the names I mostly heard, but there were obviously more. Some of them put in significant service in the army, others returned to the US after completing their studies.

This year they spent in Israel is the reason why I decided to write about the Shabbat I was with them.

To put it simply, these years in Israel created an unbreakable bond of profound love between graduates and the State of Israel, establishing a connection of enormous significance for both sides.

A number of graduates choose to immigrate to Israel and build their homes here. Certainly, we are all delighted by that. Yet, even those who go back to the United States establish homes grounded in a love for Hashem and Israel, and their families are raised in the foundations of Torah and service of G-d.

Graduates of these programs integrate later in their lives as executives in the fields of medicine, law, and the economy. Some of them hold key positions in government and influential bodies in the American political arena. Naturally, the community rabbis are similarly graduates of these courses. Their prominent roles and influence offer unwavering support for Israel, backing us in the most crucial areas.

I have to admit I didn’t fully appreciate how meaningful this year in Israel is for these individuals.

From time to time I hear 12th graders debating which yeshiva to go to before military service.

So for those who want to combine a Dati-Leumi, National Religious, zionist mission together with Torah study, I can heartily recommend, perhaps even appeal to you, go to a yeshiva that has a program for Bnei Chu”l - those from abroad!

This connection to Diaspora Jewry, a connection to people, many of whom will continue to contribute for many years to the State of Israel (and maybe even come on Aliya!) is crucial in a way that is hard to describe. They all come from very Zionist homes (many, are already second generation to these programs), however, their experience of being here in Israel cements their connection to the State and makes it real.



In these days when intermarriage is rampant among large sections of American Jews, the graduates of these programs and their communities serve as a solid rock of Judaism and Zionism.

Once again, for those who are committed to a high level of Limud Torah while also seeking to make a meaningful contribution to the country along the way, please - consider this option seriously.

This is a mission of national importance - in the deepest sense of the term.