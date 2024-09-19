IDF aircraft struck a vehicle transporting armed terrorists on Thursday in Qabatiya in the Jenin region, as part of an operation in northern Samaria.

Earlier in the day, IDF forces eliminated four terrorists in firefights. No Israeli forces were harmed.

Over the week, the forces operated in Jenin and Ya'abed. IDF troops mapped out the house of the terrorist who murdered IPS warden Yochai Avni to prepare it for demolition.

Over the week, ten wanted terrorists were arrested in Samaria and weapons were seized.

At the same time, an operation was conducted in al-Fuwar in Judea, during which 15 wanted terrorists were arrested, and weapons and bomb-making materials were seized. In addition, the forces confiscated equipment from a printing house that printed inciting material. In Hebron, the forces located two Carlo-type submachine guns.

In Jericho, one suspect was arrested and three guns, grenades, and other weapons were seized.

In two other operations by the Efraim Brigade over the week, dozens of suspects were interrogated, and 11 wanted terrorists were arrested.

The Etzion Brigade arrested 14 terrorists and located two guns, while the Samaria Brigade arrested seven and destroyed explosive devices.