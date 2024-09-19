Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a briefing on Thursday on the various possible developments in the campaign against Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border and the goal of ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.

The briefing was attended by the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Head of the Operations Directorate, Head of the Intelligence Directorate, Head of the Strategic Directorate, Head of the Policy Bureau, Head of the Research Division, Deputy Director of the ISA and senior Mossad officials.

“Over the past several days, we have held a series of important discussions. In the new phase of the war there are significant opportunities but also significant risks," Gallant stated.

"Hezbollah feels that it is being persecuted and the sequence of military actions will continue," He noted.

The Minister concluded: "Our goal is to ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes. As time goes by, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price. At the same time, we will continue our efforts to ensure the return of the hostages [held by Hamas in Gaza] and to dismantle the Hamas terrorist organization.”