The IDF cleared for publication on Thursday that an IDF officer and a soldier fell in combat in northern Israel.

Major (Res.) Nael Fwarsy, aged 43, from Maghar, a Company Commander in the 299th Battalion, 300th Brigade, Logistics Corp, was killed by a UAV strike in northern Israel.

In addition, Sergeant Tomer Keren, aged 20, from Haifa, a soldier from the 51st Battalion, 'Golani' Brigade, was killed in an antitank missile strike on the Ramim Ridge.

During the incident in which Sergeant Tomer Keren fell, a soldier from the 51st Battalion, 'Golani' Brigade was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been updated.

Major Fwarsy was taken to the hospital with severe multi-system injuries but was later pronounced dead. He is survived by his wife and a one-and-a-half-month-old baby son. In December, Fwarsy was wounded by a Cornet antitank missile that was launched in his direction. He recovered and insisted on returning to reserve duty.