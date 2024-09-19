Earlier this week (Monday), IDF soldiers conducting operations on the northern border identified two Hezbollah terrorists planting explosive devices on the border with Lebanon.

The terrorists were attempting to plant explosive devices near an IDF post on the border. Soldiers from the Golani Brigade responded the the attempted IED attack.

The soldiers directed artillery and an aircraft which struck and eliminated the terrorists as they attempted to conduct the attack in the area of the 'Tziporen' post.